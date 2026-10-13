Man’s death ruled a homicide on Elsipogtog First Nation as search for suspect continues

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New Brunswick RCMP continue their search for a suspect after a man was found dead on Elsipogtog First Nation, prompting an emergency alert warning residents to lock their doors.

Police say they responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man who had been shot outside a residence on Ball Park Street.

Officers arrived to find the body of a man, according to an RCMP release. Police add that the New Brunswick RCMP ‘s Major Crime Unit has determined the man’s death to be a homicide.

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An Alert Ready message was issued at 2:35 a.m. warning residents of Elsipogtog First Nation and surrounding areas to stay inside and to lock their doors while police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

A second alert, sent at 6:15 a.m., said residents could leave their homes and “resume their normal activities” because police no longer believed there was a threat to the general public.

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“At this time, no description of the man is available,” RCMP said in the release.

“Police are encouraging residents to remain vigilant, and to report anything unusual to 911 immediately.”