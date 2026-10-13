Man’s death ruled a homicide on Elsipogtog First Nation as search for suspect continues

New Brunswick RCMP continue their search for a suspect after a man was found dead on Elsipogtog First Nation, prompting an emergency alert warning residents to lock their doors.
Police say they responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man who had been shot outside a residence on Ball Park Street.
Officers arrived to find the body of a man, according to an RCMP release. Police add that the New Brunswick RCMP‘s Major Crime Unit has determined the man’s death to be a homicide.
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An Alert Ready message was issued at 2:35 a.m. warning residents of Elsipogtog First Nation and surrounding areas to stay inside and to lock their doors while police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
A second alert, sent at 6:15 a.m., said residents could leave their homes and “resume their normal activities” because police no longer believed there was a threat to the general public.
“At this time, no description of the man is available,” RCMP said in the release.
“Police are encouraging residents to remain vigilant, and to report anything unusual to 911 immediately.”
Anyone with information is urged to call New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267.
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