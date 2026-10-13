‘Breaking Bad’ actor RJ Mitte dead at 34

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Breaking Bad actor and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte, died Monday at the age of 34, authorities and his representatives said.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told The Associated Press she declared Mitte dead at about 1:30 p.m. at what she believed was his home in Brownsville, Texas.

She said she was unable to provide a cause, but an autopsy will be performed.

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Mitte, who had cerebral palsy, played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White on nearly every episode of five seasons of the hit show Breaking Bad.

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View image in full screen RJ Mitte, Bryan Cranston, Laura Fraser, Bob Odenkirk, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul. at the ‘Breaking Bad’ Final Episodes Los Angeles Premiere Screening held at Sony Pictures Studios. AdMedia via ZUMA Press Wire

In a statement announcing his death, Mitte’s representatives said it is with “profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” his rep added in a statement to Variety.

As an advocate, Mitte served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He was also president of his own Mitte Foundation supporting philanthropic and community initiatives around disabilities.

Mitte also played Mind Master in the Netflix series The Guardians of Justice. His other acting credits include 2024’s Love Me Dead, 2025’s Westhampton and most recently, Talking to Strangers.

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Many Breaking Bad stars paid tribute to Mitte after news of his passing spread.

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Cranston said he is in “deep despair” for the loss of his “sweet son on Breaking Bad.”

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“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” Cranston wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything.”

“He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid,” he continued.

Cranston said that Mitte was “pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007,” but he watched him “grow into a really fine actor.”

“He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss,” Cranston added.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the series, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “at a loss” and “heartbroken over this news.”

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“I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that,” Paul added.

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, said, “Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken.”

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family,” Norris added.

Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ

I am heartbroken

Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and… — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) October 12, 2026

JB Blanc, who played Dr. Barry Goodman, wrote, “RJ Mitte has passed. We spent a little time together when I was shooting Breaking Bad. He was lovely and this is very sad news indeed. Rest in Peace.”

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RJ Mitte has passed. We spent a little time together when I was shooting Breaking Bad. He was lovely and this is very sad news indeed. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/omFPHKo51o — JB Blanc (@thejbblanc) October 12, 2026

Matt Jones, who played Brandon ‘Badger’ Mayhew on the crime drama series, wrote, “January 2025. This was the last time I saw you. We stood in the back of a group photo making jokes and talking about how ridiculous our lives were.”

“You told me about all the plans you had. I was supposed to visit your new set up in Texas. We were gonna go out that night to visit Quezada’s club. I bailed because I was tired. I’m so sorry. I met you 19 years ago, you were only 15. I’m beyond devastated. You were a little brother to all of us. I’m so so sorry,” Jones added.

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—With files from The Associated Press