Montreal Alouettes re-sign veteran receiver Rambo

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MONTREAL – American receiver Charleston Rambo is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound Rambo had been a CFL free agent since February. He returns to Montreal after spending the 2024 and ’25 campaigns with the club.

Rambo has 115 catches for 1,393 yards and eight TDs in 35 regular-season games with Montreal. He appeared in the Alouettes’ 25-17 Grey Cup loss to Saskatchewan last year, registering four catches for 50 yards.

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“We’ve just added a solid receiver to our roster,” Montreal GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “We know what he is capable of doing on the field, and he will join an already very talented group.

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“Rambo knows our system, our players and our coaches, so his addition will be a very smooth one. We’re excited to have him back with us.”

In other moves, the Alouettes placed starting running back Travis Theis on the six-game injured list after he exited Friday’s 37-30 win over the B.C. Lions with a right leg injury.

The 25-year-old American ranks fourth in the CFL with 831 rushing yards on 131 attempts (6.3-yard average).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.