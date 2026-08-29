Redblacks still looking for first victory

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OTTAWA – In a season that has been fraught with challenges, the Ottawa Redblacks are hoping this will be the week their luck will change.

The Redblacks (0-10) will look to pick up their first victory of the season when they take on the B.C. Lions (5-5) on Sunday night at TD Place Stadium.

“We’re playing for the love of the game right now and we owe it to the football gods to go out there and play the game the right way,” said Ottawa head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “So you know, I think a win would do a lot for us.

“We’re going to go attack that tomorrow and try to find a way to get that win.”

Earlier this week, the Redblacks fired vice-president of football operations Shawn Burke and announced the hiring of Jim Popp as a senior football adviser. They were the latest personnel changes in a season that has fallen far short of expectations.

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The Lions, meanwhile, are coming off a 30-16 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders that extended their winning streak to four games.

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B.C.’s taut defence will make things difficult for Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier, who has struggled this season. Maier, who’s averaging 7.5 yards per attempt, was ranked last among starters entering Week 13, well below the league average of 8.9.

“I try not to think about the past anymore, I think it’s just about here we are,” said Maier. “We’ve got a good team coming in (that’s) playing really well, but I think we need to just play well.

“And if that’s good enough to earn us a win, then that’s great.”

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has thrown for over 300 yards in three straight games. B.C.’s run game is averaging 112.8 yards per game, third-best in the CFL.

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Ottawa’s defence has struggled to contain opposing offences all season. The Redblacks have surrendered an average of 435.8 net yards per game, including 329.6 through the air, while allowing opponents to convert 56.7 per cent of their second-down opportunities.

Defensive back Marcus Barnes admitted the losses have been tough, but said the players continue to put the work in to turn things around.

“We’re not going to make excuses or let it kind of break us,” Barnes says. “You can see everybody wants that win (as) bad as hell, like we’re hungry for it. So I don’t think that will be a problem.”

LIONS (5-5) AT REDBLACKS (1-10)

BAD HISTORY: A loss Sunday would put Maier on the wrong side of history. No CFL quarterback has ever lost 11 starts in a row to start a season. Maier is the fourth quarterback to start a season 0-10.

RUNNING HOT: B.C.’s Justin McInnis has 12 catches for 292 yards and a TD in his last three games. He made his 300th career reception last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2026.