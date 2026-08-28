Stampeders turn to Love with starting QB Adams out

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders will be without the services of starting quarterback Vernon Adam Jr. for the immediate future.

Instead, Josh Love will make his first CFL start for the Stampeders (4-6) against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

After Adams suffered a head injury during Calgary’s 30-26 loss to the B.C. Lions at home on Aug. 13, Love entered the game and completed six-of-10 passes for 58 yards and one interception.

“It felt good to get in there and get reps and obviously wish we had a different outcome, but I learned from it and put that to bed,” Love said. “We had a good week of practice and guys are flying around. I think we have a really good plan and we’ve just got to go out there and execute.”

After stints with the Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers of the USFL, Love played with the Memphis Showboats of the UHL in 2024 before finishing the season with the Stamps in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been two years now since my last start,” said the 29-year-old San Jose State product. “I started in the UFL in 2024, but it’s been a long time coming, for sure. I definitely have a good QB room and great staff that helped me stay ready.”

Calgary coach and general manager Dave Dickenson has confidence that Love can help the Stamps end their two-game losing streak with a win against the Ticats, who they beat 44-20 in Hamilton on Aug. 1.

“He’s working hard and everybody wants an opportunity,” Dickenson said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, it happens, because another man gets hurt, but he’s been putting the work in. He hasn’t had a lot of reps. Vernon’s stayed healthy for the most part all year, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity. We need him. We need our offence to play well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Receiver Damien Alford will make his first start of the season. He caught three passes for 55 yards over four games in limited duty since he re-signed with the Stamps on July 21 after a stint in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alford believes that Love can make an immediate impact as a starter for the Stamps.

“The chemistry with Josh started the moment he got here last year,” said Alford. “Just him coming in as a starter now the chemistry is there. I know where he’s going to put the ball. I know he trusts me and I trust him.”

Kicker Rene Paredes will also make his return to Calgary’s lineup after suffering a groin injury during training camp.

“It’s crazy because it happened first day off camp, so tough, but I’m here,” Paredes said. “It’s tough to watch other guys play and not help out the team. But like I said, I’m excited. Feels like Year 1 right now. I’m pretty happy to be back.”

While Dickenson is happy with the job rookie kicker Jude McAtamney has done so far this season, he said Paredes was “champing at the bit” to return to the lineup.

“I think Jude’s had a heck of a year,” Dickenson said. “I think he’s kicking as well as anyone in the league, but you still have one of the greatest to do it of all time and a guy that now is healthy. I felt like he showed that his leg is back and his injury is behind him and we’re very confident. He’s been doing it for his whole career, so it’s the right time, but I’m not down on Jude at all. I think he’s had a great start to his CFL career and I believe he’ll have a long CFL career.”

Story continues below advertisement

With Bo Levi Mitchell still out due to a long-term ankle injury, the Ticats will continue to rely on Canadian quarterback Tre Ford, who completed 19-of-32 passes for 356 yards during a 39-20 road loss to the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday.

Like the Stamps, the Ticats need to put together some wins to get back into the hunt for a CFL playoff spot.

“When I’m out there, I’m not thinking about what our record is or if this happens, we can get into the playoffs,” Ford said. “I’m thinking about executing the play at the highest level that I can. I think most quarterbacks are like that. Obviously just focus on what’s ahead of you — next play mentality for us.”

Hamilton coach Scott Milanovich said he believes that both the Ticats and Stamps are better than their records indicate.

“It should be a good matchup,” said Milanovich, who rejected the idea that his team is in must-win territory. “I’m no mathematician, but I don’t think we’re at that point just yet, but certainly there’s urgency. Every win matters at this point. We’d rather get them earlier than later, take the pressure off yourself later in the season.

“Guys had a good week of practice. We’ve got to pay it off.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.