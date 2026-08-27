A painful homecoming: Faulder residents return to see what the Bald range fire left behind

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After nearly three weeks away, residents of Faulder were finally allowed to return to their properties, getting their first chance to walk through the areas hit by the Bald Range wildfire.

For many, the return was not about going home. It was about seeing what was left.

Ashley Jestin pulled into the driveway of the property where she and her husband had lived their for more than a decade.

“Oh wow, they are gone. Nothing is there, just the tin roofs,” Jestin said.

As she walked through the property, she pointed to the places that once held pieces of their everyday life.

“This was our front door. It was right here. Over there was our workshops.” she said.

The house, which sat on five acres, was destroyed. So were three older Ford trucks and her husband’s motorcycle.

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“Our house was perfect. It had a big yard, It had a mobility bathroom, and to find that somewhere else is impossible,” Jestin said.

One thing did survive: a small tractor.

View image in full screen Ashley is hopeful that her tractor might not have been destroyed. It didn’t start, but it didn’t look like a destroyed tractor either. Cohan Sassaman

“It’s not dead. It’s making a noise. I think that’s good!” Jestin said as she turned the key and the tractor made a noise.

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More than 100 structures were damaged or destroyed in the Faulder and Meadow Valley areas during the wildfire.

For those who lost their homes, returning to their properties marks the beginning of a difficult rebuilding process. Jestin estimates it could take up to two years to rebuild, leaving families searching for rental housing while they wait.

“I don’t know where we will live yet. We have two dogs and with me on crutches it’s hard to find a place that has a bathroom that works for me,” she said.

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The financial burden is also immediate. Some residents have started GoFundMe campaigns to help cover expenses that insurance may not fully address.

View image in full screen Ashleys home before the fire. Cohan Sassaman

“I still have pay a mortgage even though there isn’t a house there, and my income was home-based,” Jestin said.

And while returning home provided some closure, it also made clear how much work lies ahead.

“Over the next two years there is no plan. I don’t even know what I am going to do next week,” Jestin said.

For Faulder residents, the day was a chance to finally return to their land.

Now, the long process of rebuilding their lives has begun.