Advance voting in 3 federal byelections starts Friday. Here’s how to vote

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Advance voting begins Friday for three federal byelections set to be held on Aug. 31.

Three seats in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia became vacant earlier this summer, with one MP choosing to leave politics, one being named an ambassador to the European Union, and the third being named to the Senate.

The byelections are taking place in the ridings of:

Beaches–East York (Ontario)

Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec)

North Vancouver–Capilano (B.C)

2:07 Carney calls August byelections for 3 ridings, control of house at stake

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith stepped back from his role as MP for Beaches-East York in July, two months after losing the Ontario Liberal Party nomination for Scarborough Southwest.

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He had previously told local media outlet the Beach Metro Community News that he still planned to resign as MP whether he won the nomination or not. He’s now said he’s considering a run for Toronto city council.

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Jonathan Wilkinson, longtime Liberal MP for the North Vancouver-Capilano riding and a former federal cabinet minister, stepped down in June after being named by Prime Minister Mark Carney as Canada’s EU ambassador.

Richard Martel, former Conservative MP of the Chicoutimi-Le Fjord riding, was named to the Senate by Carney in July.

The three byelections are the latest of several already this year, and they won’t be the last.

Two previous federal byelections were held earlier this year in Toronto-area and Montreal-area ridings on April 13, which allowed Carney to form a majority government.

The Liberals currently hold 171 seats, the Conservatives hold 139, the Bloc Québécois have 21, alongside five NDP MPs and one Green MP.

There is also one independent MP, Alexandre Boulerice, who was elected under the NDP banner but changed his status as he announced plans to run in the Quebec election later this year.

There is also a vacancy in the riding of Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton in Quebec that became vacant when former Bloc MP Simon-Pierre Savard Tremblay left politics. The latest a byelection can be scheduled there is Dec. 19, according to Elections Canada.

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Liberal MP Shaun Chen also announced earlier this month that he is resigning, which will trigger a byelection in his Scarborough North riding.

How can residents vote?

Following Friday’s advance poll opening, residents can cast advance ballots on Aug 21, Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, according to Elections Canada.

Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

As well, early voting can take place at voters’ local Elections Canada office in the ridings any time before Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. local time.

Those who want to vote by mail must apply online by Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. local time and return their special ballot by mail, or return their special ballot in person to the local Elections Canada office before the close of polls on Aug. 31.