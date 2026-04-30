Jonathan Wilkinson chosen as Canada’s next ambassador to EU

Prime Minister Mark Carney has selected former Liberal cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson to serve as Canada’s next ambassador to the European Union.
Wilkinson held senior cabinet roles as environment minister and natural resources minister under Justin Trudeau’s government but was not named to Carney’s cabinet following last year’s election.
Wilkinson has held his North Vancouver-Capilano riding for the Liberals throughout the past four elections. His appointment will spark a byelection in his riding when he steps down.
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The Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release that Wilkinson has “proven experience, judgment and leadership to advance Canada’s partnership with the EU.”
“With his vast experience as a minister, entrepreneur, and businessperson, Jonathan Wilkinson will drive this mission to help create greater security, prosperity, and sustainability on both sides of the Atlantic,” Carney stated in the news release.
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Carney is expected to become the first non-European leader to partake in the European Political Community summit when he heads to Armenia this weekend.
The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Wilkinson will begin his new role this summer.
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