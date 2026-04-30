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2 comments

  1. Libs are pigs
    April 30, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Another pig at slop trough…

  2. James S
    April 30, 2026 at 9:02 am

    I thought Carney was an EU prince? Why inflict them with this dim-bulb, tie-flopping toadie? I guess he’s so hated he needs to be out of the spotlight. man I have zero use for these Liberals.

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Politics

Jonathan Wilkinson chosen as Canada’s next ambassador to EU

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 8:57 am
1 min read
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus View image in full screen
FILE -- Then-Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has selected former Liberal cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson to serve as Canada’s next ambassador to the European Union.

Wilkinson held senior cabinet roles as environment minister and natural resources minister under Justin Trudeau’s government but was not named to Carney’s cabinet following last year’s election.

Wilkinson has held his North Vancouver-Capilano riding for the Liberals throughout the past four elections. His appointment will spark a byelection in his riding when he steps down.

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The Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release that Wilkinson has “proven experience, judgment and leadership to advance Canada’s partnership with the EU.”

“With his vast experience as a minister, entrepreneur, and businessperson, Jonathan Wilkinson will drive this mission to help create greater security, prosperity, and sustainability on both sides of the Atlantic,” Carney stated in the news release.

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Carney is expected to become the first non-European leader to partake in the European Political Community summit when he heads to Armenia this weekend.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Wilkinson will begin his new role this summer.

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