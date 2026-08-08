RCMP report a possible fatality from massive Summerland fire

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Southeast District RCMP said there may be a possible fatality from the massive Summerland wildfire that sparked around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

In a release, RCMP said it had been made aware of one impacted resident from Meadow Valley who has reported a possible fatality.

“Hazardous conditions are present in the region and police along with the BC Coroners Service are investigating to confirm. Officers are working closely with the impacted family.”

RCMP said officers continue to provide emergency response and assistance following the Bald Range fire that grew quickly and forced thousands to flee their homes.

9:44 Summerland area wildfire grows rapidly

Tactical evacuations were initiated immediately by Penticton and Summerland RCMP members along with additional supports from Kelowna and West Kelowna detachments, BC Highway Patrol, RCMP Federal Policing, Southeast District RCMP and CFSEU-BC Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), RCMP said in a release.

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They added that evacuations of entire neighbourhoods and communities were largely successful, but not without challenges to areas cut off by the wildfire.

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RCMP is also urging residents not to call 911 for non-emergency situations and to use 911 for emergencies only.

Power and cell communications in the region are also intermittent due to the wildfires and motorists are urged to check with DriveBC before travelling on the roads and highways.