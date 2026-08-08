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3 comments

  1. Karen Hartley
    August 8, 2026 at 8:53 pm

    The newer formate of Drive Bc is not user friendly. It is so frustrating to try and use, especially in these high stress times.

  2. IR
    August 8, 2026 at 8:51 pm

    A lifelong friend, you will be missed donna

  3. Anonymous
    August 8, 2026 at 8:19 pm

    False

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Fire

RCMP report a possible fatality from massive Summerland fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2026 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC declares State of Emergency due to wildfires'
BC declares State of Emergency due to wildfires
WATCH: B.C. declared a province-wide State of Emergency on Saturday, Aug. 8, due to the wildfires burning in the province. Premier David Eby held a press conference on Saturday afternoon.
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Southeast District RCMP said there may be a possible fatality from the massive Summerland wildfire that sparked around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

In a release, RCMP said it had been made aware of one impacted resident from Meadow Valley who has reported a possible fatality.

“Hazardous conditions are present in the region and police along with the BC Coroners Service are investigating to confirm.  Officers are working closely with the impacted family.”

RCMP said officers continue to provide emergency response and assistance following the Bald Range fire that grew quickly and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Click to play video: 'Summerland area wildfire grows rapidly'
Summerland area wildfire grows rapidly

Tactical evacuations were initiated immediately by Penticton and Summerland RCMP members along with additional supports from Kelowna and West Kelowna detachments, BC Highway Patrol, RCMP Federal Policing, Southeast District RCMP and CFSEU-BC Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), RCMP said in a release.

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They added that evacuations of entire neighbourhoods and communities were largely successful, but not without challenges to areas cut off by the wildfire.

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RCMP is also urging residents not to call 911 for non-emergency situations and to use 911 for emergencies only.

Power and cell communications in the region are also intermittent due to the wildfires and motorists are urged to check with DriveBC before travelling on the roads and highways.

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