1 person sent to hospital after London home explodes

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One person is in hospital with unknown injuries after London, Ont. emergency crews responded to a reported explosion at a home.

London Fire Department platoon chief Brent Shea told AM980 that they received multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion at 131 Baseline Road W. on Wednesday.

“They (crews) confirmed that there was a structure that exploded on the property there,” Shea said. “Some remnants, but essentially the building has been demolished.”

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Shea said the person who was injured was not in the structure at the time of the explosion, though did not say where they were in relation to the building.

Emergency officials said in a social media post that the exploded home had been vacant.

Fire crews have secured the scene and are working with utility providers to ensure the property is made safe, including having gas and hydro services shut off.

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No other injuries have been reported and investigators are on scene.