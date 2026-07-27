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Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds makes surprise appearance as denim-clad Deadpool at Comic-Con

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 2:58 pm
2 min read
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool cosplay speaks during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. View image in full screen
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool cosplay speaks during the 2026 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2026, in San Diego, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
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Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, dressed as a denim Deadpool.

During a Marvel panel on Saturday hosted by Kevin Feige, Reynolds was called on to ask a question to the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

“Long-time listener, first-time caller. This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce the film. When do you start filming?” Reynolds asked in his costume.

Click to play video: 'Ryan Reynolds likely to testify against Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively lawsuit'
Ryan Reynolds likely to testify against Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively lawsuit

“It’s in the can, bro. Look around you. Did you bump your head?” Robert Downey Jr. responded to Reynolds.

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“I see. So there’s no additional photography, no overages, hot costs — maybe last-minute additions?” he asked before leaving the room.

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Reynolds also posted photos of himself in the costume to his Instagram Stories, referring to himself as “Jeanpool.”

In a post on X following his surprise appearance, Reynolds wrote, “The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world.”

“No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT. Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter,” he added.

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Reynolds’ surprise appearance comes after he teased a new Deadpool movie in the works during an appearance at Fanatics Fest earlier this month.

“There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s certainly some stuff that, you know, I love that Fabian Nicieza [co-creator of Deadpool] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer,” Reynolds said onstage.

“There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great,” he added.

Reynolds didn’t give any additional details on whether the new film would be a solo Deadpool film or part of an ensemble release.

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