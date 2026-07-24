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Fire

B.C. wildfires causing flickering lights, outages for some BC Hydro customers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 8:22 pm
1 min read
The Pear Creek wildfire burning near Clinton. View image in full screen
The Pear Lake wildfire burning near Clinton. BC Wildfire Service
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BC Hydro says major transmission lines are coated with ash and smoke from the wildfires burning near Clinton, B.C., which is causing flickering lights and power interruptions across the province.

“Part of the backbone of the grid is near where there’s a lot of fire activity in the Southern Interior,” Bob Gammer, BC Hydro community relations coordinator, told CKPG News.

“And smoke and ash is getting on some of our largest power lines down in the Southern Interior. That’s what’s leading to this flickering of the lights.”

Gammer said that due to the wildfire activity near the power lines, it’s not safe for crews to get in there and do anything with soot and ash buildup.

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“Often we build redundancy into the hydro system for that very reason, so we can do workarounds,” he added.

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“But in this case, this is so central to the whole operation of the grid, there really isn’t a suitable workaround in this case for our large 500,000-volt transmission lines.”

Click to play video: 'Hot, dry conditions fuel B.C. wildfires as evacuation orders expand'
Hot, dry conditions fuel B.C. wildfires as evacuation orders expand

Three wildfires are burning in the region near Clinton and numerous evacuation orders and alerts have been issued.

On Friday, the entire Village of Clinton was placed under an evacuation order after the Pear Lake fire made a rapid push toward the community.

The three wildfires, known as the Big Bar complex, have destroyed at least 20 structures in the Big Bar Lake area, wildfire officials confirmed on Thursday.

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