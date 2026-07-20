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Canada

Suspicious fires in West Kelowna leave residents shaken as RCMP investigate

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 8:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Multiple arsons in West Kelowna'
Multiple arsons in West Kelowna
People in West Kelowna are on edge after multiple overnight fires were set this past weekend. Picnic tables, gazebos, garbage bins and more were all set ablaze with homes close by. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, with no arrests, residents are worried about it happening again.
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A series of suspicious fires early Saturday morning has left residents in a West Kelowna neighbourhood on edge after one blaze came within metres of a home.

Four fires broke out over a four-hour period within a two-kilometre radius in the area of Old Okanagan Highway and Shannon Lake Road, prompting an RCMP investigation.

Fire officials believe the incidents are connected and are treating them as suspicious.

“They were all in the same vicinity,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna’s fire chief.

For resident Josh Sidhe, the experience was frightening.

“It’s terrifying. I’m still feeling quite scared,” he said.

Sidhe said his partner woke him from a deep sleep after hearing crackling outside their home.

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When he looked outside, he was met with a shocking sight.

“There is a pillar of fire, so I’m panicking,” he said. “I assumed my house was also on fire and that there was an out-of-control wildfire that sprung up overnight.”

The pair rushed outside and discovered flames burning about 10 feet from their home.

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They used a garden hose to keep the fire from spreading while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

“It’s still a shock that we didn’t lose everything because it could have happened so fast,” Sidhe said.

Brolund said the timing of the fires is especially concerning during the height of wildfire season.

“Now is an incredibly dangerous time during wildfire season,” Brolund said. “The time of year we’re in, fires have the opportunity to spread quickly and grow fast.”

Click to play video: 'Suspicious West Kelowna fires investigated'
Suspicious West Kelowna fires investigated

Three of the four fires occurred at Kinsmen Park.

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Fire crews were first called to the park shortly after midnight for a garbage bin fire before returning two more times several hours later to extinguish a fire in a portable toilet and another involving clothing and a picnic table in a gazebo.

While Brolund said it’s too early to tell if an arsonist is at work, he is asking residents to remain vigilant.

“We’re urging the community to keep your eye out and make a report to 911 if you see someone setting fires or notice anything suspicious in your neighbourhood,” Brolund said.

There;s no word from RCMP whether any arrests have been made.

Sidhe said he hopes police identify a suspect soon, to at least relieve some of the anxiety many residents already feel during wildfire season.

“I feel like my life was threatened,” he said. “That’s part of why I’m so scared because I’m a heavy sleeper. What happens if it happens again?”

Click to play video: 'Penticton lifts evacuation order after fire'
Penticton lifts evacuation order after fire

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