Mooseland Road fire northeast of Halifax continues to be held

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources says the Mooseland Road Fire in the Jacket Lake area, northeast of Halifax, continues to be held.
The province says the fire has not grown since Sunday afternoon and is estimated to total 1,447 hectares as of Monday morning.
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Ground crews are continuing to work on-site with heavy equipment, as well as two DNR helicopters that will assist with transportation and aerial surveillance.
Officials note that while fixed-wing aircraft are available, it’s not anticipated they’ll be needed.
The fire first became out of control Thursday evening, with an evacuation order issued for about 100 homes, cottages and cabins in the rural area.
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The evacuation order was lifted Sunday morning.
However, there is still a road closure on Mooseland Road, although the closure has been reduced and is now between the civic addresses 2124 and 2890.
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