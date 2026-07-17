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1 comment

  1. Try This
    July 17, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    One wonders what they were doing to provoke the bear to attack. It is usually cubs, or food. Bears do not consider adults to be food. We are dangerous to bears, and they usually leave us alone, as long as we do not provoke them.

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Bear kills 2 people in northern Saskatchewan, ministry confirms

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 2:36 pm
1 min read
Two people died earlier this week in northern Saskatchewan following, what the province initially described, as a "wildlife incident." It confirmed Friday that the wildlife involved was a bear. View image in full screen
Two people died this week in northern Saskatchewan following, what the province initially described, as a "wildlife incident." It confirmed Friday that the wildlife involved was a bear. Buck Shreck / Getty Images
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A bear is responsible for the death of two people at a McTavish Lake in northern Saskatchewan, the provincial Ministry of Community Safety confirmed Friday.

Two people were found Wednesday by RCMP in La Ronge, a news release from the Saskatchewan government says.

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“After careful investigation, conservation officers have located and euthanized the bear suspected to be involved in the incident,” it said, noting the bear’s body will be examined at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon.

The ministry said it will not publicly identify the two people who died, as an investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and provincial conservation officer service is ongoing.

Police will not probe the deaths further, as they are not considered suspicious, the province said.

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