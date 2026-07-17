Bear kills 2 people in northern Saskatchewan, ministry confirms

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A bear is responsible for the death of two people at a McTavish Lake in northern Saskatchewan, the provincial Ministry of Community Safety confirmed Friday.

Two people were found Wednesday by RCMP in La Ronge, a news release from the Saskatchewan government says.

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“After careful investigation, conservation officers have located and euthanized the bear suspected to be involved in the incident,” it said, noting the bear’s body will be examined at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon.

The ministry said it will not publicly identify the two people who died, as an investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and provincial conservation officer service is ongoing.

Police will not probe the deaths further, as they are not considered suspicious, the province said.