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Crime

Investigation launched after man dies following arrest by Calgary police

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2026 7:33 pm
1 min read
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a man after he was arrested by police in the southeast Calgary community of Abbeydale.
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a man after he was arrested by police in the southeast Calgary community of Abbeydale. Source: ASIRT
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Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating use of force in the death of a Calgary man in custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says the death happened when police responded to a domestic dispute in the northeast community of Abbeydale on Saturday night.

As they were checking it out, another report came in about a man entering a nearby home and trying to stab someone.

ASIRT said the incident happened on Saturday, July 11, in the 0 to 100 block of Abbercove Road, Southeast in Calgary. View image in full screen
ASIRT said the incident happened on Saturday, July 11, in the 0 to 100 block of Abbercove Road, Southeast in Calgary. Global News

The officers tracked him down and used conducted energy weapons (commonly called a taser) to make the arrest.

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During his arrest the man fell into a narrow space between a fence and a garage.

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Soon after, the suspect became unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

ASIRT says its investigators will be looking into the police use of force and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

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