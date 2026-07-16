Investigation launched after man dies following arrest by Calgary police

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating use of force in the death of a Calgary man in custody.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says the death happened when police responded to a domestic dispute in the northeast community of Abbeydale on Saturday night.
As they were checking it out, another report came in about a man entering a nearby home and trying to stab someone.
The officers tracked him down and used conducted energy weapons (commonly called a taser) to make the arrest.
During his arrest the man fell into a narrow space between a fence and a garage.
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Soon after, the suspect became unresponsive.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
ASIRT says its investigators will be looking into the police use of force and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
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