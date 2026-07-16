Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford’s office reduces staff costs by $1M following spending criticism

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2026 3:35 pm
1 min read
Doug Ford View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff is cutting the size of the office by 10 jobs and about $1 million.

Ford has increasingly come under fire for the size of his office as its size and cost has grown at a rate his critics say does not fit with his mantra of finding efficiencies.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2025, salaries in Ford’s office topped $8 million, a more than 150 per cent increase since 2019, the first full year he was in office.

A memo today from chief of staff Travis Kann says since he was named to that job in March, he has been looking to “rationalize” the size of the office and lower costs.

He says he has implemented a hiring freeze and made changes to reduce the office’s head count by 10, including relocating staff, resulting in annual savings of more than $1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The move also comes as Ford has told Toronto-area members of his caucus who were billing taxpayers for hotel stays in Toronto to reimburse all of the money.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices