Ford’s office reduces staff costs by $1M following spending criticism

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff is cutting the size of the office by 10 jobs and about $1 million.

Ford has increasingly come under fire for the size of his office as its size and cost has grown at a rate his critics say does not fit with his mantra of finding efficiencies.

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In 2025, salaries in Ford’s office topped $8 million, a more than 150 per cent increase since 2019, the first full year he was in office.

A memo today from chief of staff Travis Kann says since he was named to that job in March, he has been looking to “rationalize” the size of the office and lower costs.

He says he has implemented a hiring freeze and made changes to reduce the office’s head count by 10, including relocating staff, resulting in annual savings of more than $1 million.

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The move also comes as Ford has told Toronto-area members of his caucus who were billing taxpayers for hotel stays in Toronto to reimburse all of the money.