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1 comment

  1. Les
    July 16, 2026 at 5:02 pm

    “He says Smith is waiting to call the byelection because she’s afraid her party’s candidate would lose.”
    Yeah, because like she said, most conservatives are on vacation. The unemployable NDP voters are not. I think they’re lining up for the $100 rebate.

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Politics

Byelection in Calgary to be called when people can pay attention to politics: premier

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2026 4:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta cabinet shakeup as Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz quits'
Alberta cabinet shakeup as Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz quits
WATCH FROM JAN 1, 2026: Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is quitting cabinet and says she will also soon be leaving the legislature altogether. Erik Bay reports: – Jan 1, 2026
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a byelection in Calgary won’t be called until Albertans have more time for politics.

She says it’s not top of mind for many in the middle of summer, but that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

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Residents in Calgary-Shaw riding have been without a representative in the legislature for about two months after former United Conservative cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz resigned her seat.

Both Smith’s UCP and the Opposition NDP have named candidates for the riding.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says one way to get Albertans attention is to call an election.

He says Smith is waiting to call the byelection because she’s afraid her party’s candidate would lose.

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