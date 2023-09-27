Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta premier defends minister over conflict of interest allegations

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 27, 2023 12:41 pm
Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz is sworn into cabinet in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending one of her cabinet ministers over possible conflict of interest concerns. View image in full screen
Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz is sworn into cabinet in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending one of her cabinet ministers over possible conflict of interest concerns. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending one of her cabinet ministers over possible conflict of interest concerns.

Provincial records show the husband of Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz may be lobbying the government in areas that could overlap with her ministry’s work.

Lobbying registry records show Cole Schulz is a partner in the firm Garrison Strategies, which is trying to influence the government on how reclamation certificates for oil and gas sites are issued.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s energy future report isn’t public and critics say it contains a massive conflict of interest'
Alberta’s energy future report isn’t public and critics say it contains a massive conflict of interest
Trending Now

Cole Schulz’s firm is also lobbying for the oil and gas industry to have more access to what is now protected caribou habitat.

Story continues below advertisement

Garrison Strategies has been hired by the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada.

That information is not included on Rebecca Schulz’s disclosure statement.

Smith says the province’s ethics commissioner has looked at Cole Schulz’s activities and found no violation.

In a statement, Rebecca Schulz’s office says the minister is in full compliance with Conflict of Interest Act.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices