Village of Pemberton on evacuation alert due to out-of-control wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The entire Village of Pemberton is on evacuation alert due to an out-of-control wildfire burning nearby.

The Signal Hill fire was reported late on Wednesday afternoon, about five kilometres south of Highway 99, and is currently estimated to be 10 hectares in size.

It is believed to be human-caused.

The blaze spread fast in heavy timber, producing heavy smoke visible from the highway and the village.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wildfire crews immediately responded to the flames, using a helicopter and an air tanker, bringing water over from a nearby lake.

“It took a while for the first helicopters to get on board,” Pemberton resident Christyne Gillis said.

“So we were all just kind of watching it burn there for quite some time, and then they sent in a couple of helicopters and they dropped … pretty good-sized loads. But in comparison to the smoke and the fire, it really didn’t look like it was doing that much.”

Story continues below advertisement

The evacuation alert was issued for the village just before midnight.

An evacuation order is also in place for One Mile Lake Park on Highway 99 to provide working space for crews fighting the blaze.