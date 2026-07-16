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Fire

Village of Pemberton on evacuation alert due to out-of-control wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
The Signal Hill fire near Pemberton. View image in full screen
The Signal Hill fire near Pemberton. Christyne Gillis
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The entire Village of Pemberton is on evacuation alert due to an out-of-control wildfire burning nearby.

The Signal Hill fire was reported late on Wednesday afternoon, about five kilometres south of Highway 99, and is currently estimated to be 10 hectares in size.

It is believed to be human-caused.

The blaze spread fast in heavy timber, producing heavy smoke visible from the highway and the village.

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Wildfire crews immediately responded to the flames, using a helicopter and an air tanker, bringing water over from a nearby lake.

“It took a while for the first helicopters to get on board,” Pemberton resident Christyne Gillis said.

“So we were all just kind of watching it burn there for quite some time, and then they sent in a couple of helicopters and they dropped … pretty good-sized loads. But in comparison to the smoke and the fire, it really didn’t look like it was doing that much.”

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The evacuation alert was issued for the village just before midnight.

An evacuation order is also in place for One Mile Lake Park on Highway 99 to provide working space for crews fighting the blaze.

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