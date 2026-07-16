B.C. officials brace for increased wildfire activity from dry lightning

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Officials in British Columbia have their eyes on the skies as dry lightning strikes are listed as the probable cause of several new wildfires across the southern Interior.

Environment Canada meteorologist Colin Fong says it’s been so dry that any falling rain typically evaporates before hitting the ground.

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While the province’s fire season has so far been moderate, the BC Wildfire Service says a recent surge in lightning strikes could trigger up to 150 fire starts in a single day.

Parched conditions have triggered a ban on all fires except small campfires in the Northwest Fire Centre, and the Coastal Fire Centre is set to implement a ban on all fires later today.

The dry-lightning forecast comes as officials continue to battle the Brunswick complex of fires, which increased fire activity earlier this week.

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Wildfire officials have said elevated activity is expected to persist through the dry-lightning forecast.