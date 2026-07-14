Britney Spears defends photos of her hanging out of sunroof on L.A. freeway

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Britney Spears shared a statement on Instagram days after a video of her hanging out of a sunroof on a Los Angeles freeway surfaced online.

Last week, photos of the 44-year-old pop star, obtained by the Daily Mail, appeared to show Spears standing through a sunroof of an SUV while someone was driving the vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles.

Page Six reports that Spears arched her back and threw her head back while stretching her arms across the roof of the Mercedes SUV while the car was travelling at 45 mph (around 74 km/h).

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Witnesses told the Daily Mail that the Toxic singer was standing through the sunroof for approximately two minutes before the vehicle exited the freeway.

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Spears took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a screenshot of the incident, with the caption, “What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems.”

“Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more,” she added in her caption.

Global News has reached out to Spears’ representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

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The sunroof incident is the latest occurrence involving Spears in recent months.

In April, Spears pleaded guilty during an arraignment in a California courtroom after prosecutors charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

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Spears will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to the misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, speaking to the press outside the courthouse, said Spears “took responsibility for this misdemeanour offence, entering a guilty plea at the earliest stage and two months from the date of the offence.”

Nasarenko said Spears will have “a diminished expectation of privacy in her car as a result of this informal probationary grant.”

“What that means is that if she is stopped by a peace officer, she will have to submit to a test in the presence of alcohol or drugs,” he explained. “Furthermore, if stopped, her vehicle can be searched for the presence of alcohol and drugs and she cannot drive with any intoxication in her body.”

Nasarenko also said that Spears would continue to undergo her mental health and substance abuse treatment regimen, which includes “at least twice a month visits with her psychiatrist” and “once a week visits and sessions with a psychologist.”

Prosecutors charged the 44-year-old pop star with one misdemeanour count following her March 4 arrest.

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Spears was pulled over for driving her black BMW fast and erratically on U.S. 101, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. She appeared to be impaired, took a series of field sobriety tests, was arrested and was taken to a Ventura County jail, the CHP said.

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Spears was placed under arrest on March 4 around 9:30 p.m. local time after being pulled over by the CPH in Ventura County.

She was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, law enforcement confirmed.

Prior to her arraignment, Spears voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility, according to a representative for the singer.

Global News has reached out to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for further comment on the latest video of Spears, but has not received a response.