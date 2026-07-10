Subject of N.S. emergency alert killed in police shooting: SIRT

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Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says a man who had been the subject of an emergency alert has died after being shot by police.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it is investigating the incident.

Officers originally responded to a report of a man with a weapon on Wednesday evening in Chelsea, N.S.

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An Alert Ready emergency alert was sent at around 6 p.m. Wednesday for residents in Lunenburg and Queens counties, asking them to lock their doors and not to pick up hitchhikers.

At 9 p.m., RCMP said they had cancelled the alert because officers “no longer believe there’s a risk to public safety.”

According to its preliminary investigation, SIRT says RCMP responded the next morning to the Chelsea, N.S., area to reports of a man with a gun. RCMP have said that the suspect was the subject of the emergency alert.

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SIRT says in a release that the adult man was “located, and one officer discharged their firearm, striking the male.”

“First aid was administered but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release added.

SIRT says this is an active investigation and will not be providing further details.