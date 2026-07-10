Police arrest 18-year-old man after death of a 41-year-old woman in Sherbrooke

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after the death of a woman in Sherbrooke, Que.
A resident called the local police department around 9 p.m. Thursday to report a dispute at a neighbour’s home.
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Sherbrooke police officers discovered a seriously injured woman at the scene.
The 41-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.
Officers also found a young girl with an arm injury who was taken to hospital, but her life is not in danger.
Patrol officers, investigators, and forensic technicians were deployed to the scene to speak with witnesses and secure the area.
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