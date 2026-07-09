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Canada

Air Canada flight veers off runway at Montreal airport

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 9:53 pm
1 min read
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. View image in full screen
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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Air Canada says a flight arriving from Los Angeles veered off the runway after landing at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The airline said no injuries were reported. Flight AC774, operated by a Boeing 737 Max, left the taxiway shortly after 4 p.m.

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As a precaution, the airport temporarily closed its north runway while passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

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Airport officials warned the incident could cause flight delays and advised travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched investigators to examine the incident.

Click to play video: 'Police allege ex-Air Canada captain flew flights for decades with fraudulent licensing'
Police allege ex-Air Canada captain flew flights for decades with fraudulent licensing

 

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