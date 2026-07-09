Air Canada flight veers off runway at Montreal airport

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Air Canada says a flight arriving from Los Angeles veered off the runway after landing at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The airline said no injuries were reported. Flight AC774, operated by a Boeing 737 Max, left the taxiway shortly after 4 p.m.

Update: all passengers and crew on AC774 have been deplaned and are in the terminal. https://t.co/yVQQKAlinW — Air Canada (@AirCanada) July 9, 2026

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As a precaution, the airport temporarily closed its north runway while passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

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Airport officials warned the incident could cause flight delays and advised travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched investigators to examine the incident.