Saskatchewan calls Northern Shield Energy Corridor pipeline positive news

Saskatchewan has voiced its support for a proposed Alberta-Ontario oil pipeline through the Northern Shield Energy Corridor announced Monday.

It is the first project from an agreement that Saskatchewan signed between Ontario and Alberta to build new energy and transportation infrastructure.

“The announcement of the Northern Shield Energy Corridor is positive news both for our province and our nation,” the Saskatchewan government said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Government of Saskatchewan will continue to support major projects that strengthen our energy security and foster economic growth across Canada.”

At the press conference on Monday in Calgary, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford revealed proposed plans for the pipeline without the involvement of the other provinces involved.

Saskatchewan’s brief statement left some questioning the extent of the province’s involvement in the plan.

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Political analyst Ken Coates was surprised that Saskatchewan wasn’t represented alongside Smith and Ford at the press conference.

“Saskatchewan was part of that overall planning for the corridor development,” Coates said.

“They should have been there. And we’ll have to find out why they weren’t. Were they not invited? Were they just not ready to sort of commit to anything particular right now?”

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On Tuesday, Sam Blackett, press secretary for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, acknowledged the provinces are slated to work together following Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s remarks on Monday, noting the plan did not yet have Saskatchewan’s approval.

“Our three provinces jointly committed to working together,” stated Blackett.

“This includes working collaboratively on next steps following Ontario’s feasibility study, including work to estimate costs and examine commercial models and related development opportunities for the energy corridor.”

Coates says Saskatchewan’s involvement in the project could be prosperous but potentially costly and limit workforce availability.

“On top of the potash mines that are under development, the copper mine under development in Saskatchewan, all the other mines and projects that are going on, and now we are going to add in four or five new pipeline projects. Good gracious,” Coates said.

Economist Moshe Lander agrees.

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“No one in Canada has the workforce — that’s the biggest problem … especially with changes to immigration and limits on the number of people that are coming into the country, there’s going to be this skills shortage,” Lander said.

Lander said he has some doubts about the seriousness of the suggested energy corridor, pointing to other missing pieces from the plan, including the federal government’s approval, lack of business interest and labour scarcity.

“You could have very easily included Saskatchewan within the press conference, within the announcement, within the conversation, and the fact that it’s not being included again suggests that I don’t really think that there’s a pipeline project here. It’s merely an announcement,” Lander said.

Lander says if the plan is serious, Saskatchewan could be trying to gain more out of the deal, similar to B.C. signing onto a pipeline deal following federal investments in the province.

“I think every province has now learned that the playbook is to throw a temper tantrum and hold your breath until the federal government caves in. Saskatchewan is going to be no different here in extracting whatever it is that they want from the federal government,” Lander said.

So far, the extent of Saskatchewan’s involvement in the project is yet to be seen, as is the timeline, budget and workforce necessary to get oil flowing east.

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The corridor also runs through Manitoba, which has not signed on to a deal yet, but Ford is hoping that will change in the coming weeks.