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Canada

Two Canadian warships depart Halifax for NATO mine-hunting mission in European waters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 1:39 pm
1 min read
HMCS Moncton, left, and HMCS Edmonton sail past to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Operation Friction and the end of the Persian Gulf War, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark. View image in full screen
HMCS Moncton, left, and HMCS Edmonton sail past to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Operation Friction and the end of the Persian Gulf War, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark. GAC
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Two Canadian warships sailed out of Halifax harbour today on a NATO mission to detect and neutralize sea mines in European waters.

The mission is part of Operation Reassurance, which has been dedicated to deterring Russian aggression in central and eastern Europe since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.

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The Royal Canadian Navy says the two ships — HMCS Moncton and HMCS Edmonton — each carry about 45 sailors and will be hunting for mines from July to October.

The Kingston-class coastal defence vessels are equipped with advanced mine countermeasures, including autonomous underwater vehicles and navy dive teams.

Operation Reassurance is currently Canada’s largest overseas military operation.

More than 3,000 military members are deployed throughout the year to support the operation.

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