Man in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in downtown Calgary

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Calgary police say a man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in downtown Calgary early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out just after 7 a.m. to 16 Street and 12 Avenue Southwest for reports of an assault with a weapon.

View image in full screen Police evidence markers lined a section of sidewalk near 16 Street and 12 Avenue Southwest while police investigated an assault early Tuesday morning. Global News

Police are expected to release more details later Tuesday morning on what happened, but investigators say a man was taken into custody.

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The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.

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More to come.