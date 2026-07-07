Man in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in downtown Calgary

Calgary police say a man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in downtown Calgary early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called out just after 7 a.m. to 16 Street and 12 Avenue Southwest for reports of an assault with a weapon.
Police are expected to release more details later Tuesday morning on what happened, but investigators say a man was taken into custody.
The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.
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