Man in life-threatening condition after e-scooter crash in Brampton

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A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after an e-scooter crash in Brampton, Ont., on Monday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Allen Road and Benton Street for reports of a crash.

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Officers said an e-scooter was involved in a crash with a vehicle. As a result, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Peel police’s major collision bureau was notified.