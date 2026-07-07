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Man in life-threatening condition after e-scooter crash in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 9:49 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Global News File
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A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after an e-scooter crash in Brampton, Ont., on Monday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Allen Road and Benton Street for reports of a crash.

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Officers said an e-scooter was involved in a crash with a vehicle. As a result, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Peel police’s major collision bureau was notified.

 

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