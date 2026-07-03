There may be more victims in N.S. historical sex assault case, RCMP says

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A Brooklyn, N.S., man is facing sexual assault charges involving youths and police believe there may be other victims who haven’t come forward yet.

Yarmouth Town RCMP say they began their investigation in January after receiving reports of alleged sexual assaults dating between 2001 and 2004 “involving the owner and operator of a taxi business known as ‘Classic Cabs.'”

“At this time, investigators have identified two victims who were youths at the time of the offences,” RCMP said in a release.

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A 63-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and assault.

He appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court and has been released on conditions. He is set to appear back in court on Aug. 11.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who’ve not yet come forward,” police said.

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“There’s no time limit on reporting sexual offences to police.”

RCMP add that support programs are available, including through RCMP Victim Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777, local police or Crime Stoppers.