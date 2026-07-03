Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

There may be more victims in N.S. historical sex assault case, RCMP says

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 2:04 pm
1 min read
Yarmouth Town RCMP say they began their investigation in January after receiving reports of alleged sexual assaults dating between 2001 and 2004. View image in full screen
Yarmouth Town RCMP say they began their investigation in January after receiving reports of alleged sexual assaults dating between 2001 and 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Brooklyn, N.S., man is facing sexual assault charges involving youths and police believe there may be other victims who haven’t come forward yet.

Yarmouth Town RCMP say they began their investigation in January after receiving reports of alleged sexual assaults dating between 2001 and 2004 “involving the owner and operator of a taxi business known as ‘Classic Cabs.'”

“At this time, investigators have identified two victims who were youths at the time of the offences,” RCMP said in a release.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 63-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and assault.

He appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court and has been released on conditions. He is set to appear back in court on Aug. 11.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who’ve not yet come forward,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no time limit on reporting sexual offences to police.”

RCMP add that support programs are available, including through RCMP Victim Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777, local police or Crime Stoppers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices