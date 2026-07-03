Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Bill Roach
    July 3, 2026 at 8:39 am

    75% of Canadians will get nothing why not report that instead glorifying something that benefits so few yet is subsidized by the majority of Canadians.

  2. Anonymous
    July 3, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Awesome, I can’t wait to receive ZERO dollars and contribute THOUSANDS!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First of Canada’s quarterly grocery benefit payments roll out

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 7:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians to receive first Canada Grocery Benefit payment this week'
Canadians to receive first Canada Grocery Benefit payment this week
RELATED: Canadians to receive first Canada Grocery Benefit payment this week
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Eligible Canadians will find a bit more cash in their bank accounts starting today as quarterly payments begin for the federal Liberals’ boosted affordability benefit.

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is paid out to lower-income households every three months and was previously called the GST/HST credit.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Eligible households got a one-time payment worth 50 per cent of the benefit’s annual value in early June.

The quarterly payments are also getting a 25 per cent boost for the next five years.

Annual amounts can range between a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars per family, depending on martial status and the number of children in the household.

Prime Minister Mark Carney pitched the affordability measure in January as a way to help Canadians cope with economic uncertainty and the rising costs of essentials.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices