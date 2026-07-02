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Investigations

Cultus Lake Waterpark remains closed, eyes mid-July reopening date

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 6:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cultus Lake eyes mid-July opening'
Cultus Lake eyes mid-July opening
WATCH: Cultus Lake Waterpark says it is aiming for a mid-July reopening, but no tickets will be made available yet. The park closed weeks ago when 12 children suffered electrical burns.
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Cultus Lake Waterpark won’t be reopening to the public until the second half of the month.

The popular waterslide attraction in Cultus Lake, B.C., has been closed since June 15, when a dozen students were shocked while waiting in line on the Zero-60 waterslide.

They were all taken to the hospital but were later released.

In a statement posted on its website, Cultus Lake Waterpark stated: “We are continuing to work through the inspection and approval process with Technical Safety BC, and we understand that this process will take time.

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“Once a reopening date, operating hours, and ticket options have been finalized, new tickets will be released for purchase. In the meantime, we have temporarily suspended all ticket sales and are issuing refunds to all ticket holders.”

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Click to play video: 'Technical Safety B.C. investigates Cultus Lake Water Park'
Technical Safety B.C. investigates Cultus Lake Water Park

BC Hydro confirmed at the time that it was an electrical issue at the park and that it originated on the “customer’s side” of the electrical service.

Ten of the children injured were on a field trip from Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

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