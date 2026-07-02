Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story: A timeline

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Taylor Swift is about to enter her latest era as a wife as she is reportedly set to walk down the aisle later this week.

The pop star and her fiancé Travis Kelce are rumoured to celebrate their wedding with multiple events reportedly taking place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden beginning Thursday.

The couple has yet to confirm any details around the upcoming celebrations, but multiple reports have fuelled speculation about the wedding’s events.

4:22 MSG transformed for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Over the last three years, Swift and Kelce have taken the world by storm, highlighted by two Super Bowls, a new album and the highest-grossing tour of all time.

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Here is a look at some of the major events in their relationship.

July 2023: Kelce attends the Eras Tour

In July 2023, Kelce attended Swift’s Eras concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

During his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, he shared that he was disappointed that he couldn’t meet Swift and present her with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he quipped.

The podcast asked on Instagram: “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend.”

Swift also spoke about Kelce trying to meet her during her Eras Tour concert during an appearance on his podcast last August.

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1:55 How might Taylor Swift’s engagement impact the wedding industry?

She joked that he “threw a man tantrum” when he wasn’t able to give her the friendship bracelet he had for her.

“This dude didn’t get a meet and greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem, that’s what I thought at first,” Swift shared.

But Swift went on to say that Kelce declaring his interest in dating her on his podcast was “wild.”

“It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I want to date you,'” she said.

“That’s what it does when you’re on the stage and you perform in Arrowhead. That’s what it did to me,” Kelce added. “You come to Arrowhead, I get to meet you. That’s the perk of playing for the Chiefs.”

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September 2023: Swift watches Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears

Swift accepted Kelce’s invitation to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

She was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites in Kansas City.

Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side.

That was just the beginning of a long series of appearances by Swift at Chiefs games.

October 2023: Swift and Kelce spotted holding hands

Swift and Kelce were spotted holding hands in October 2023 after weeks of rumours about their romance.

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They were photographed in New York City following the Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere.

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The couple both made appearances during the episode with Swift performing with Ice Spice and Kelce taking part in a sketch.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at ‘SNL’ Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

November 2023: Swift shouts out Kelce at concert

In November 2023, Swift brought her Eras tour to Argentina and made a small change to the lyrics of her song Karma.

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“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Kelce was in attendance with Swift’s dad, Scott.

January 2024: Kelce says he loves Swift

In January 2024, Kelce shared his feelings towards Swift following the Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game.

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“Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys,” he told her on the field before kissing her and saying, “I love you.”

September 2024: Swift shouts out Kelce in speech

In September 2024, Swift took home seven awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, including the night’s biggest, the trophy for video of the year.

3:38 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at Madison Square Garden? Not so fast

In her speech, Swift thanked her “boyfriend, Travis” for being on set of the Fortnight music video and cheering her on. Fans screamed with excitement when the pop star mentioned Kelce.

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“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she added.

August 2025: ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

In August 2025, Swift shared all the details with the Swifties in her nearly two-hour appearance on the New Heights podcast with Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

“This is my brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift said as she held up the blurred-out vinyl.

“T.S. 12,” Kelce cheered.

Swift unveiled the album cover once the episode aired on YouTube, which has nearly 25 million views. Throughout the episode, Swift hit on subjects like her relationship with Kelce, owning her entire catalogue of music and of course, the album.

In the full episode, Swift told the Kelce brothers that she worked on the album in Europe while she was on the Eras Tour — flying between dates to record, truly embodying the album’s title, The Life of a Showgirl.

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4:17 Taylor Swift announces new album on her boyfriend’s podcast

“How on earth did she do this on the tour is still blowing my mind,” Kelce said.

The Cruel Summer singer said she just “loves music a lot.”

“I would do three shows in a row, I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour and actually, like, working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” Swift added.

Kelce said his girlfriend was “literally living the life of a showgirl.”

August 2025: The engagement

In late August, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

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“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple wrote in a slideshow post shared on both their accounts, which also included a photo of the engagement ring.

December 2025: Swift calls Kelce the love of her life

Swift referred to Kelce as the “love of my life” during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

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“Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back — those were two things that just never could have happened,” she said.

0:36 ‘It’s a love story’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

“It wasn’t like, ‘oh it’s just a matter of time.’ Both those things could have just never arrived in my life and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening,” the Blank Space singer added.

March 2026: The couple attends their first award show together

Swift and Kelce made their award show debut together in March 2026 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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The 36-year-old singer walked the red carpet alone but she was spotted with Kelce inside the Dolby Theatre.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

— with files from The Associated Press