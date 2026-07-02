Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured wedding

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Swifties around the world are counting down to pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding, which is reportedly taking place over the July 2-4 U.S. long weekend.

The wedding has long been rumoured to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025, has remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding their nuptials but over the last few weeks, there have been multiple reports sharing details about the upcoming event.

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Here’s everything we know about the rumoured wedding so far.

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The wedding will reportedly be held at Madison Square Garden

Swift and Kelce will reportedly have their wedding at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Friday night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans, The Associated Press reports.

In recent days, crews have been unloading equipment from trucks outside the Manhattan arena. A large carpet was briefly unveiled outside one entrance and then promptly removed.

The arena has guarded entrances, a secure garage and a lack of windows, allowing Kelce, Swift and celebrity guests to stay out of sight of photographers or camera-equipped drones.

Still, nothing has been publicly confirmed by the couple.

While city officials have made coy references to an upcoming wedding at MSG, they have offered few details about the plan, including potential impacts to nearby businesses or local transit.

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“We are fully prepared,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference on Wednesday. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

In a social media post, Mamdani shared tips for New Yorkers to stay cool during the heat wave, adding, “Especially if you’re (hypothetically) having your wedding at MSG this weekend.”

Here’s what you should know about the historic heat wave headed our way. Especially if you’re (hypothetically) having your wedding at MSG this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5ZavG3m6DU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2026

Guest list

There will reportedly be between 500 and 1,000 people in attendance for the celebration, per city permits, People reports.

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Some stars have confirmed they will be at the ceremony, including George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton and Suki Waterhouse.

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Kittle told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that the guests were still unsure where the event would take place.

“I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me, so … I’m half expecting there just to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere. I don’t have expectations, I know it’s going to be amazing,” the NFL player said.

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A source also told Page Six that Swift and Kelce invited “the starting lineup for the Knicks,” including Jalen Brunson.

Swift joked that “anyone I’ve ever talked to” will be invited to the wedding during an appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show.

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“I’m so excited about it. I know it’s going to be fun to plan. Because I think the only stressful weddings are ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble,” Swift said.

“And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I’m not going to do that,” she added.

Dress code

Multiple sources tell People that the dress code for the wedding is black tie.

An insider also told the outlet that guests will adhere to a no-phones policy.

“Guests have been told there will be a phone check upon arrival,” the insider said.

An invitee told NBC News that those invited to the wedding were sent non-disclosure agreements along with electronic invitations.

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Possible menu revealed

Page Six reports that food and ingredients were being delivered to MSG on Wednesday ahead of the rehearsal dinner and wedding.

Workers were seen carrying boxes containing lobster meat, blackened chicken, packaged chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts and chicken legs into MSG.

French fries, thick-cut onion rings, red and orange peppers, romaine and other produce, along with eggs, heavy whipping cream and whole milk, were also spotted by the outlet being brought into the venue.

Stevie Nicks reportedly performing

Stevie Nicks will reportedly be performing at Swift’s big day.

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Sources close to the pop star told Rolling Stone that Nicks will be in attendance as a guest and that the rock legend is expected to perform.

The Fleetwood Mac lead singer previously spoke about Swift and Kelce’s relationship in an interview with the outlet, saying, “She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man.”

“I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her,” Nicks added.

Page Six also reports that country singer Tim McGraw will perform at the wedding.

NYPD will reportedly be outside MSG

The New York Police Department (NYPD) are expected to be on patrol and roads will be closed in Midtown Manhattan for the wedding at MSG, according to the New York Times.

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The outlet reports that an internal police planning memo states that officers from the New York Police Department, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department and Amtrak police will be deployed around MSG for the event.

Roughly 130 police officers will be stationed outside MSG, the New York Post reports.

Kelce and Swift have reportedly invited about 100 people to a rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater on Thursday at around 6 p.m., according to the internal police memo, viewed by the New York Times.

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The memo is reportedly titled “Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden.”

On Friday, guests are expected to arrive at MSG for a larger celebration, according to the memo.

The New York Times reports that doors to the arena will open around 4 p.m. for a cocktail hour on the sixth floor, followed by “a wedding and reception in the arena” beginning at around 5:30 p.m. The event is expected to end around 2 a.m, according to the memo.

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“If I can compare it to any type of event, I would compare it to a presidential event. You have to close down roads and have arteries to get people around,” Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s former chief of department, told the New York Post.

Global News has reached out to the NYPD for further comment, but has not received a response.

Leaked wedding timeline

Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebration will reportedly begin on Thursday with a rehearsal dinner and a wedding celebration on Friday into the early hours of Saturday morning, two law enforcement sources familiar with the security planning for the events told CBS News.

The second event will reportedly accommodate around 1,000 people, with the space booked until 4 a.m.

The source told CBS News that guests attending the celebration on Friday will be treated to cocktails on the 6sixth floor concourse of MSG at 4 p.m.

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A ceremony on the arena floor is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 6:30 p.m. that is expected to continue until 2 a.m., sources told CBS News.

— With files from The Associated Press