Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man killed in police shooting in Cold Lake, Alberta: RCMP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 27, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
Alberta RCMP say multiple people have been taken to hospital after a charter bus rolled off Highway 672, west of Grand Prairie, Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
ASIRT is investigating a fatal RCMP shooting following domestic call in Cold Lake, Alta. File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man was killed in a police shooting Thursday as RCMP in Cold Lake, Alta, responded to a domestic call involving a firearm.

According to release from the RCMP, officers arrived at the home around 4:48 p.m. and a found an armed man inside as well as two other people who were able to flee safely.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Attempts to communicate with the man were unsuccessful and the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in.

“An altercation occurred with police in which at least one officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the shooting. RCMP said no officers were injured.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices