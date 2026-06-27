Man killed in police shooting in Cold Lake, Alberta: RCMP

A man was killed in a police shooting Thursday as RCMP in Cold Lake, Alta, responded to a domestic call involving a firearm.
According to release from the RCMP, officers arrived at the home around 4:48 p.m. and a found an armed man inside as well as two other people who were able to flee safely.
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Attempts to communicate with the man were unsuccessful and the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in.
“An altercation occurred with police in which at least one officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect,” police said.
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The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the shooting. RCMP said no officers were injured.
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