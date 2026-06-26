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Sports

Jets draft Swedish forward Viggo Bjorck with eighth overall pick at 2026 NHL Draft, Manitoba’s Carels goes sixth

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 11:07 pm
1 min read
Viggo Bjorck, left, stands with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, after being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 26, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus). View image in full screen
Viggo Bjorck, left, stands with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, after being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 26, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus).
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For the second straight NHL draft, the Winnipeg Jets have selected a Swedish player in the first round.

With the eighth overall pick, the Jets selected five-foot-nine centre Viggo Bjorck, who played with Djurgardens in the SHL, recording 15 points in 42 games.

Bjorck was also one of Sweden’s top players at the World Junior Hockey Championship, picking up nine points in seven games and helping Sweden win gold.

“I think I’m a competitive player. I play big, even though I’m not the tallest,” Bjorck told reporters following the draft. “I try and be smart out there, use my brain a lot.”

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He says he’s heard great things about Winnipeg and is excited to get to the city.

“Great environment, really good staff and players. I’ve seen the fans are amazing as well in the white shirts. It’s gonna be fun.”

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Bjorck will be on hand at Winnipeg Jets Development Camp which starts Monday at the Hockey For All Centre.

His selection comes one year after the Jets picked Swedish defenceman Sascha Boumedienne with the 28th overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Just before the Jets announced their pick, a Manitoban heard his name called as defenceman Carson Carels from Cypress Rivers was selected sixth overall by the Calgary Flames.

The blueliner had a monster season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, scoring 20 goals and adding 53 assists in 58 regular season games.

Carels was also a part of Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

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