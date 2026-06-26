Some Saskatchewan speed cameras ‘temporarily inactive’ as SGI switches vendors

Some speeders in Saskatchewan may not receive tickets as some photo enforcement speed cameras are going offline while the provincial insurer shifts to a new camera vendor.
Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) agreement with its now-former provider, Veera Mobility Systems, was terminated as of May 31, the insurer said in an emailed statement to Global News.
“The previous vendor made a business decision to end services earlier than originally planned,” SGI’s statement reads.
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The Crown corporation has cameras situated across Saskatchewan in high-collision and pedestrian-heavy areas, its website says.
Veera was selected as Saskatchewan’s provider after a call for providers in 2019, according to the insurer’s website. The vendor was paid per-camera each month and those costs covered the installation of the cameras and the issuing of tickets.
Currently, the public insurance provider said it is transitioning to a new vendor.
In the meantime, SGI’s statement said speed cameras may become “temporarily inactive at points,” but drivers’ speeds are still being monitored by police.
Nine speed-enforcement cameras rotate the province’s school zones and highways. They were introduced in Saskatchewan following a 2014 pilot project.
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