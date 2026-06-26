Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some Saskatchewan speed cameras ‘temporarily inactive’ as SGI switches vendors

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 4:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SGI June Traffic Safety Spotlight'
SGI June Traffic Safety Spotlight
RELATED: SGI June Traffic Safety Spotlight – Jun 5, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some speeders in Saskatchewan may not receive tickets as some photo enforcement speed cameras are going offline while the provincial insurer shifts to a new camera vendor.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) agreement with its now-former provider, Veera Mobility Systems, was terminated as of May 31, the insurer said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“The previous vendor made a business decision to end services earlier than originally planned,” SGI’s statement reads.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Crown corporation has cameras situated across Saskatchewan in high-collision and pedestrian-heavy areas, its website says.

Veera was selected as Saskatchewan’s provider after a call for providers in 2019, according to the insurer’s website. The vendor was paid per-camera each month and those costs covered the installation of the cameras and the issuing of tickets.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the public insurance provider said it is transitioning to a new vendor.

In the meantime, SGI’s statement said speed cameras may become “temporarily inactive at points,” but drivers’ speeds are still being monitored by police.

Nine speed-enforcement cameras rotate the province’s school zones and highways. They were introduced in Saskatchewan following a 2014 pilot project.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices