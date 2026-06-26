Some Saskatchewan speed cameras ‘temporarily inactive’ as SGI switches vendors

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Some speeders in Saskatchewan may not receive tickets as some photo enforcement speed cameras are going offline while the provincial insurer shifts to a new camera vendor.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) agreement with its now-former provider, Veera Mobility Systems, was terminated as of May 31, the insurer said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“The previous vendor made a business decision to end services earlier than originally planned,” SGI’s statement reads.

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The Crown corporation has cameras situated across Saskatchewan in high-collision and pedestrian-heavy areas, its website says.

Veera was selected as Saskatchewan’s provider after a call for providers in 2019, according to the insurer’s website. The vendor was paid per-camera each month and those costs covered the installation of the cameras and the issuing of tickets.

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Currently, the public insurance provider said it is transitioning to a new vendor.

In the meantime, SGI’s statement said speed cameras may become “temporarily inactive at points,” but drivers’ speeds are still being monitored by police.

Nine speed-enforcement cameras rotate the province’s school zones and highways. They were introduced in Saskatchewan following a 2014 pilot project.