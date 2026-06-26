State funeral today for Marilyn Trenholme Counsell, former N.B. lieutenant-governor

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A state funeral for one of New Brunswick’s former lieutenant-governors is scheduled for this afternoon.

Dr. Marilyn Trenholme Counsell, a family physician, served in the role from 1997 to 2003.

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Prior to that Counsell became the first female elected representative for the Tantramar provincial riding in 1987.

Counsell, a Liberal, was later appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Jean Chrétien in 2003, serving there until 2008.

The funeral will take place at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., and is open to the public.

Counsell died on June 17 in Sackville at the age of 92.