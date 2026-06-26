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Canada

State funeral today for Marilyn Trenholme Counsell, former N.B. lieutenant-governor

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
Lt.-Gov. Marilyn Trenholme Counsell sighs the election writ as New Brunswick Premier Bernard Lord, accompanied by his wife Diane and their children Jasmine, right and Sebastien, look on at Old Government House in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, May 10, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Lt.-Gov. Marilyn Trenholme Counsell sighs the election writ as New Brunswick Premier Bernard Lord, accompanied by his wife Diane and their children Jasmine, right and Sebastien, look on at Old Government House in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, May 10, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. GAC
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A state funeral for one of New Brunswick’s former lieutenant-governors is scheduled for this afternoon.

Dr. Marilyn Trenholme Counsell, a family physician, served in the role from 1997 to 2003.

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Prior to that Counsell became the first female elected representative for the Tantramar provincial riding in 1987.

Counsell, a Liberal, was later appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Jean Chrétien in 2003, serving there until 2008.

The funeral will take place at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., and is open to the public.

Counsell died on June 17 in Sackville at the age of 92.

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