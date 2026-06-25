WILDNorth warns public to think twice before ‘rescuing’ baby animals

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At the WILDNorth Rehabilitation Centre, west of Edmonton near Spruce Grove, there’s an abundance of baby animals being cared for.

“It is baby season here in Edmonton,” said WILDNorth executive director Dale Gienow.

“We have baby skunks being born, ducklings, hares and fledglings — it’s all happening right now.”

Every spring and summer, as many as 60 orphaned baby skunks are brought in to WILDNorth — wards the staff say didn’t all necessarily need to end up there.

“Many of our skunks brought to us because people — concerned with having skunks around their homes — are trapping adults and relocating them,” Gienow explained. “That’s orphaning young babies.

“That’s not really a great solution to the problem. There are much better ways to deal with skunks.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "That's not really a great solution to the problem. There are much better ways to deal with skunks."

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There’s a baby porcupine — called a porcupette — being cared for by WILDNorth staff right now as well.

“Often these little guys get scooped up [people] think they’re orphaned, they bring them to us,” Gienow said.

“We call them ‘accidental kidnappings’ and then sometimes, we can’t find a parent to return them to and we’re forced to raise them here.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We call them 'accidental kidnappings' and then sometimes, we can't find a parent to return them to and we're forced to raise them here."

WILDNorth takes in more than 4,000 orphaned, abandoned or injured animals every year — more than double just a decade ago.

“If we went back 10 years ago, we were admitting about 1,500 animals,” Gienow explained.

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It’s an avoidable increase: “95 per cent of the animals brought in to WILDNorth are here because they’ve been negatively impacted, in some fashion, by people.”

The non-profit also fields about 14,000 phone calls every year from concerned citizens on how to live in harmony with our wild neighbours.

“The biggest thing to consider when you see baby animals is to ask before you act,” Gienow said.

WILDNorth’s website also contains a FAQ section detailing what to do during common scenarios.

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Ducklings are a common guest — accidentally left behind by the mothers on their way to water.

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The biggest risk for them in transit in urban settings is road catch basins.

Ducklings won’t survive on their own, so if you see an orphaned one, Gienow says to bring them in to WILDNorth.

Most of the young animals in care right now are about six to seven weeks old.

“We get them first thing, right in May,” said WILDNorth wildlife technician, Chloe Chatfield.

“It’s very sad to see little ones that could be doing better out in the wild with their parents rather than in care.”

That care can be quite intensive depending on the type of animal. Some young birds, for example, need to be fed every hour.

“You have to put yourself in their point of view — they’ve been taken from their home, from their parents, in a setting they’re used to,” Chatfield said.

“Now they’re in an entirely new area, getting fed and moved around by these big, unknown creatures that are not the things they are used to.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Now they're in an entirely new area, getting fed and moved around by these big, unknown creatures that are not the things they are used to."

Ultimately, it’s a community effort to help care for these animals.

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If you have found what appears to be an injured, orphaned, or contaminated animal — before approaching, catching or touching it, you’re asked to call the WILDNorth hotline at 780-914-4118.

The agency notes if someone does not answer right away, to please leave a voicemail as it deals with over 12,000 phone calls each year; 7,000 of which are come in between May and August.