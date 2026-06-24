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Canada

Toronto massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police seek victims

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 6:25 pm
1 min read
Police release images of an accused after a victim was sexually assaulted during a massage appointment. View image in full screen
Police release images of an accused after a victim was sexually assaulted during a massage appointment. Toronto Regional Police Service
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A Toronto massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge after police allege a woman was assaulted during a scheduled appointment in the city’s north end.

The alleged incident occurred on June 20 in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Investigators allege the victim attended a scheduled massage appointment with a registered massage therapist and was sexually assaulted.

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Kwangho Lee, 52, of Toronto, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released an image of the accused.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

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Toronto police officer charged in connection with sexual assault of a girl

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