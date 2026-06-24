Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Country Thunder cancels Calgary concert, blames noise bylaw and construction

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 2:59 pm
1 min read
The surprise announcement that Country Thunder Alberta 2026 is being cancelled, comes just two days before the festival was scheduled to begin.
The surprise announcement that Country Thunder Alberta 2026 is being cancelled, comes just two days before the festival was scheduled to begin. Source: facebook/countrythunder
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a huge blow to country music fans in Alberta, the organizers of the Country Thunder Alberta 2026 music festival have announced the event is being cancelled.

The surprise announcement about the festival, which was supposed to take place this weekend, blames “active construction surrounding the festival site and new restrictive sound limitations,” imposed by the city of Calgary, for making it “impossible to stage the event for 2026.”

In a statement posted on their website, organizers said “after exhaustive efforts to find a workable path forward, the organization has determined that conditions created by the City of Calgary — make it impossible to stage the event for 2026.”

“We do not take this decision lightly,” said Kim Blevins, the festival’s executive director, in the online post. “Our fans travel from across the country to be part of this experience and we owe them an event they can enjoy fully. The city-driven conditions in Calgary this year make that impossible.”

Story continues below advertisement
A notice posted on the Country Thunder website blames the city of Calgary for the cancellation of this year's festival. View image in full screen
A notice posted on the Country Thunder website blames the city of Calgary for the cancellation of this year’s festival. Source: countrythunder.com/ab

The festival, which takes place at The Confluence (Fort Calgary) was scheduled to take place from June 26 to 28 this year.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Organizers say all ticket holders will receive a full refund.

More information is available on the Country Thunder Alberta website or by emailing info@countrythunder.com.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Calgary city council votes to stick with new Stampede music festival noise rules'
Calgary city council votes to stick with new Stampede music festival noise rules

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices