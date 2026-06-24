Country Thunder cancels Calgary concert, blames noise bylaw and construction

Send this page to someone via email

In a huge blow to country music fans in Alberta, the organizers of the Country Thunder Alberta 2026 music festival have announced the event is being cancelled.

The surprise announcement about the festival, which was supposed to take place this weekend, blames “active construction surrounding the festival site and new restrictive sound limitations,” imposed by the city of Calgary, for making it “impossible to stage the event for 2026.”

In a statement posted on their website, organizers said “after exhaustive efforts to find a workable path forward, the organization has determined that conditions created by the City of Calgary — make it impossible to stage the event for 2026.”

“We do not take this decision lightly,” said Kim Blevins, the festival’s executive director, in the online post. “Our fans travel from across the country to be part of this experience and we owe them an event they can enjoy fully. The city-driven conditions in Calgary this year make that impossible.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A notice posted on the Country Thunder website blames the city of Calgary for the cancellation of this year’s festival. Source: countrythunder.com/ab

The festival, which takes place at The Confluence (Fort Calgary) was scheduled to take place from June 26 to 28 this year.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Organizers say all ticket holders will receive a full refund.

More information is available on the Country Thunder Alberta website or by emailing info@countrythunder.com.

More to come…