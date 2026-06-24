Frank Stronach’s name stripped from rec complex, park in 2 Ontario towns

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Frank Stronach’s name is set to be removed from a recreation complex and park in two York Region communities after his sexual assault conviction last week.

The town of Newmarket, Ont., was the first to advise they’d be making such a change to the current Frank Stronach Park.

It was a decision discussed this week at council on Monday, Mayor John Taylor told Global News.

“Given the recent convictions of Frank Stronach on charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference, Newmarket Council felt it was both appropriate and necessary to remove his name from the park and rename it the Veterans’ Park,” Taylor wrote in an email.

“It would not be acceptable to our community or in keeping with our communities’ values to leave the name as it is. Unfortunately, many women have suffered sexual assault and they should never think that their community accepts such actions or looks the other way in the face of such actions.”

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About seven kilometres away in Aurora, Mayor Tom Mrakas said the founder and former head of Magna International — a major Canadian auto parts manufacturer — will also have his name stripped from the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex.

Mrakas said in a post on Facebook the decision was made after discussions with Magna regarding the naming rights of the facility.

2:16 Frank Stronach guilty: Canadian billionaire convicted of 2 sexual assault charges

“As Mayor, I strongly condemn sexual violence and recognize that profound and lasting impact it has on survivors, their families and entire communities,” Mrakas said.

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“I also recognize the tremendous courage it takes for survivors to come forward and share their experiences.”

In a statement to Global News, Magna said it would not renew its naming rights and requested the removal of its sponsorship from the recreational complex.

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“This will allow the Town to pursue new sponsorship opportunities effective immediately,” said Dave Niemiec, director corporate external communications.

A process will now begin to identify a new naming rights partner for the building.

Also in Newmarket, the Southlake Regional Health Centre says it’s conducting a review of its “philanthropic naming recognition” for the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre following a formal request from Magna.

“Sexual assault or violence of any kind has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Southlake,” a spokesperson for the health centre said.

Magna confirmed it made the request to the health centre, but added it’s proud of its long-standing partnership and support of cancer care.

“In each case, these decisions were part of ongoing discussions with both parties to better reflect Magna’s sole funding of these sponsorships,” Niemiec wrote.

Stronach was charged with 18 offences involving 12 complainants by Peel Regional Police in 2024. Those charges were split into two trials and related to alleged incidents of sexual assault spanning the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

The billionaire, born in Austria, rose to prominence and wealth after creating Magna in a rented garage in the 1950s, eventually turning it into a mutinational conglomerate.

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Now 93, he pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to seven complainants that were heard in Toronto beginning early in 2026.

Five charges related to three of the women were eventually withdrawn as the trial progressed, but he still faced five more related to three.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy found the billionaire guilty of one count of indecent assault and another of sexual assault. The charges relate to two different women. He was found not guilty on the remaining charges.

The indecent assault guilty decision relates to a legal secretary in 1977, and the sexual assault involved a waitress and took place in the 1980s.

—with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan