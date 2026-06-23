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Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers reacquire quarterback Dru Brown in trade

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 7:37 pm
1 min read
The Ottawa Redblacks signed Dru Brown to a two-year deal Wednesday from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for a ’24 fifth-round draft pick. Brown (6) runs the ball during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Redblacks signed Dru Brown to a two-year deal Wednesday from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for a ’24 fifth-round draft pick. Brown (6) runs the ball during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
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What’s old is new again for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The club added to its quarterback depth by reacquiring QB Dru Brown in a trade with the Ottawa RedBlacks on Tuesday.

The Bombers get Brown and a second-round draft pick in the 2027 CFL Draft as part of the deal. In return, the RedBlacks receive two picks, the Bombers first-round selection next year and a conditional second-rounder in 2028.

The pick acquired by the Bombers was originally their own and was dealt to Ottawa at the draft so the Bombers could move up in order to select tight end Dante Daniels.

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Brown broke into the CFL with the Bombers in 2021 and spent his first three seasons with the club where he appeared in 38 games while going 2-1 in his three starts in the blue and gold. While with the Bombers in 2023, Brown set the CFL record for most TD passes without an interception with nine.

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The Bombers traded his rights to the RedBlacks in 2024 before he hit free agency. Brown was the RedBlacks starter for two seasons before losing the starting job to Jake Maier this season. He didn’t throw a single pass in their first two games in 2026.

The 29-year-old Brown has 7,832 career passing yards with 46 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in six CFL seasons.

Brown is likely to serve as the backup QB to Zach Collaros and he gives the Bombers some experience behind their starter if Collaros has to miss any time with an injury.

The Bombers also have quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Taylor Elgersma under contract.

The 1-1 Bombers host the unbeaten 2-0 Edmonton Elks on Thursday at Princess Auto Stadium.

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