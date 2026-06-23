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Crime

Court hears details about 2023 shooting death of B.C. RCMP officer

By Grace Ke & Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 9:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crown wraps case in Nicholas Bellemare murder trial'
Crown wraps case in Nicholas Bellemare murder trial
Crown prosecutors wrapped their case against Nicholas Bellemare, the man accused of fatally shooting RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien during a 2023 police raid on a Coquitlam condo. Grace Ke reports.
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Crown began wrapping its case in the first-degree murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien in 2023.

Graphic autopsy photos were shown and the court heard that O’Brien was likely shot three times in the head.

He was killed during a drug raid at a Coquitlam condominium in September 2023.

Defence is claiming self-defence for the accused, Nicholas Bellemare, who they said did not know the people on the other side of the door were officers and that Bellemare was asleep and woke up to a bang.

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“There was a knock and announcement by the police…. And there was no answer,” Crown stated in court.

“They waited… and then they breached the door as they are entitled to do.”

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Court heard that O’Brien and five other officers broke down the door to enter the condo and that’s when Crown alleges Bellemare fired 10 shots with a prohibited AR-15-style rifle.

Bellemare is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The defence is expected to deliver closing arguments starting on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Thousands gather to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien'
Thousands gather to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien

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