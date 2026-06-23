Court hears details about 2023 shooting death of B.C. RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Crown began wrapping its case in the first-degree murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien in 2023.

Graphic autopsy photos were shown and the court heard that O’Brien was likely shot three times in the head.

He was killed during a drug raid at a Coquitlam condominium in September 2023.

Defence is claiming self-defence for the accused, Nicholas Bellemare, who they said did not know the people on the other side of the door were officers and that Bellemare was asleep and woke up to a bang.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There was a knock and announcement by the police…. And there was no answer,” Crown stated in court.

“They waited… and then they breached the door as they are entitled to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard that O’Brien and five other officers broke down the door to enter the condo and that’s when Crown alleges Bellemare fired 10 shots with a prohibited AR-15-style rifle.

Bellemare is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The defence is expected to deliver closing arguments starting on Thursday.