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Sports

Watch live coverage of Canada, Switzerland fans marching to BC Place ahead of game

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 10:00 am
1 min read
Canada soccer fans march prior to a World Cup Group B soccer match, against Qatar in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. View image in full screen
Canada soccer fans march prior to a World Cup Group B soccer match, against Qatar in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
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Canada will take on Switzerland at BC Place on Wednesday.

Global BC will host a live special from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. as fans march to the stadium for the match.

Kickoff is at noon PT.

If Canada wins this game, they will finish at the top of their group. They beat Qatar 6-0 last week

Team Canada fans will be marching to BC Place, mustering at Switchmen Street at 9:15 a.m. and departing at 9:45 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver hosts third FIFA World Cup match'
Vancouver hosts third FIFA World Cup match

About 1,200 police officers are expected to be deployed to the downtown area for the march and the game.

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Those without tickets to the game can catch the action at one of the watch parties in Metro Vancouver.

Last week, downtown Vancouver was a sea of red as Team Canada fans marched to BC Place.

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