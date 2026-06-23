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Sports

Timeline: Key moments in Babcock’s path to Oilers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2026 12:05 pm
2 min read
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EDMONTON – Mike Babcock’s coaching career has included a Stanley Cup title, two Olympic gold medals, high-profile NHL jobs and scrutiny over his treatment of players.

Here is a timeline of key moments leading to his return to the NHL as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

May 22, 2002 — Mike Babcock is hired by the Anaheim Mighty Ducks for his first NHL head-coaching job.

June 9, 2003 — In his first NHL season, Babcock guides Anaheim to the Stanley Cup final, where the Ducks lose to the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

July 15, 2005 — Babcock is hired by the Detroit Red Wings, replacing Dave Lewis, whose contract was not renewed following the 2004-05 NHL lockout.

June 4, 2008 — Babcock wins his first Stanley Cup as the Red Wings defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

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June 12, 2009 — Babcock’s Red Wings lose to Pittsburgh in seven games in a Stanley Cup rematch.

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Feb. 28, 2010 — Babcock coaches Canada to Olympic gold on home ice at the Vancouver-Whistler Games.

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Feb. 23, 2014 — Babcock coaches Canada to a second straight Olympic gold medal at the Sochi Games.

May 20, 2015 — The Toronto Maple Leafs hire Babcock to an eight-year contract reportedly worth US$50 million, making him the NHL’s highest-paid coach.

Nov. 20, 2019 — The Maple Leafs fire Babcock and replace him with Sheldon Keefe.

Nov. 20, 2019 — Questions about Babcock’s treatment of players resurface following his firing, including reports he asked Mitch Marner to rank teammates by work ethic during Marner’s rookie season.

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July 29, 2020 — Babcock joins the University of Vermont men’s hockey program as an unpaid adviser to the coaching staff.

Feb. 21, 2021 — The University of Saskatchewan announce that Babcock is taking over its Huskies men’s team on a full-time volunteer basis for two seasons.

July 1, 2023 — The Columbus Blue Jackets hire Babcock as head coach, returning him to the NHL after nearly four years away from the league.

Sept. 15, 2023 — The NHL Players’ Association begins reviewing Babcock’s interactions with Blue Jackets players after reports that he asked players to show him photos on their phones.

Sept. 17, 2023 — Babcock resigns before coaching a game for Columbus following the NHLPA review.

Sept. 18, 2023 — Blue Jackets president John Davidson calls the hiring a “major misstep.”

Oct. 9, 2024 — Former Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri revisits criticism of Babcock’s treatment of players in a memoir, including the Marner incident.

June 10, 2026 — The NHLPA asks the NHL to investigate Babcock’s tenure in Columbus after reports link him to the Edmonton Oilers’ coaching vacancy.

June 18, 2026 — The NHL clears Edmonton to hire Babcock after reviewing his conduct in Columbus, saying there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the league.

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June 23, 2026 — The Edmonton Oilers announced that Babcock has been hired as the new team’s head coach, taking over from Kris Knoblauch, who was fired after the Oilers’ first-round playoff loss to Anaheim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

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