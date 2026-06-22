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Sports

Oilers sign defenceman Murphy to five-year deal

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Connor Murphy to a five-year contract extension on Monday.

Murphy’s deal carries an average annual value of US$4.1 million. The veteran joined Edmonton from the Chicago Blackhawks at last season’s trade deadline and was set to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

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The six-foot-four, 212-pound blueliner from Boston had one goal and three assists in 20 regular-season games with the Oilers before adding two goals and an assist in six playoff appearances.

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Murphy led Edmonton defencemen with 15 blocked shots during the post-season.

He has appeared in 825 career NHL games with Phoenix/Arizona, Chicago and Edmonton.

The signing came one day after the Oilers agreed to a five-year contract with forward Jason Dickinson worth US$4 million per season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

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