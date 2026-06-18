House of Commons to rise for summer Thursday after passing flurry of bills

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The House of Commons will rise for the summer Thursday afternoon, after unanimously voting to push through some final pieces of legislation, including the government’s controversial lawful access bill.

MPs will return Sept. 21.

During the final days of the spring session, the House also passed a trio of justice bills to reform bail, create new hate crime offences and criminalize AI-generated sexual deepfakes.

At a press conference outside the House of Commons on Thursday, Government House leader Steven MacKinnon faced many questions about the Liberals’ fast-tracking of C-22, which has raised privacy concerns among advocates, academics and opposition parties.

“Every day matters in this place and a legislative achievement matters,” MacKinnon told reporters.

“The Senate can now take this up as soon as they return.”

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Along with passing C-22 on division, the motion to adjourn for the summer also agreed to pass bill C-27 — the government’s formal recognition of Sahtu Dene and Métis self-governance in the N.W.T.

MPs also agreed to adopt, on division, a Senate amendment to Bill C-11, which will strip the military of its jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute sexual offences involving Canadian Armed Forces members committed within the country, and hand those cases over to the civilian justice system.

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The Senate amendment was to force an independent review of key parts of the law after three years.

Asked why the government agreed to the Senate amendment if it risks the repeal of the law after three years, MacKinnon said it was for “simplicity.”

“Getting it done, rather than continue the Ping-Pong with the Senate,” MacKinnon said.

Bill S-227, which designates April as Arab Heritage Month across Canada, will also pass as part of the motion.

Bill C-30, to implement parts the government’s spring economic update, is expected to complete third reading in the House of Commons before the House rises.

1:55 Liberals’ bail reform bill becomes law

Prime Minister Mark Carney had a minority government when the spring sitting began, but it became a majority after courting five floor-crossers from opposition benches.

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The Liberals used the majority to put limits on debate and push through sometimes contentious legislation, including the lawful access bill that would allow law enforcement to get access to digital information more quickly and easily.

Conservatives have called out Carney repeatedly throughout the spring sitting for frequently missing question period. The Conservatives on Tuesday said the day marked Carney’s 100th absence since becoming Prime Minister. They tried to bring a cake into the chamber to present to Carney but were denied by the Speaker.

Carney was not in the House of Commons at all this week, as he was travelling in Europe for the G7 leaders’ summit.

On Thursday he was scheduled to be in Vancouver to make an announcement with B.C. Premier David Eby and attend Canada’s FIFA World Cup match against Qatar.

MacKinnon dismissed concerns about Carney’s absences when asked.

“I think the Prime Minister should be expected to be there, cheering on our national men’s soccer team in Vancouver,” he said.

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman, however, said Carney could have been in question period Thursday.

“I think we would all be very happy to be in Vancouver and, in great expensive seats, watching our Canadian men’s national team beat Qatar today. I hope that that happens. And we can watch that at six o’clock,” Lantsman told reporters.

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“But question period is at 2:15 and the Prime Minister could be here.”

— With files from Jim Bronskill