Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswickers can now track tick hot spots across province

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 3:28 pm
2 min read
Tick filled with blood sitting on human skin. View image in full screen
Tick filled with blood sitting on human skin. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick is keeping a closer eye on the province’s tick population, and has a new online tracker so people can see where black-legged ticks are most prevalent.

Black-legged ticks can transmit Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, and it’s hoped the online tool will raise awareness of areas where there’s a higher risk of being bitten by one.

“As the warmer weather arrives, so, too, does the risk of encountering blacklegged ticks,” Dr. Yves Léger, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Very active tick season in Maritimes due to warmer weather'
Very active tick season in Maritimes due to warmer weather

The map is categorized by health zones and will be updated monthly. It currently shows that the southern parts of the province are considered a higher-risk area, while the northern parts are considered lower risk.

Story continues below advertisement

In Saint John, which is included in the high-risk area, people say they’re taking the warning seriously.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have heard there’s an increased risk of ticks this year, which is concerning. So, we just try to take as much precaution as we can,” Nick Landry said.

“The kids enjoy hiking. We would just make sure they are wearing long sleeves, long pants, long shirts if possible and make sure we have some good repellent on and we also have a little tick tool we could use to pull them out, in case.”

Others say they’ve incorporated “tick checks” on their bodies as part of their routine.

“It does worry me a little bit. Especially since I come over here into the woods a bunch and stuff so I just go home and do an overall check,” Hilary Doucette said.

“They can hide literally anywhere, it’s crazy.”

Sharp rise in Lyme disease in Canada

Experts say warmer winters are helping disease-carrying ticks survive farther north, driving a sharp rise in Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses across parts of New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

Reported Lyme disease cases in Canada climbed from 917 in 2015 to more than 5,200 preliminary cases in 2024, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick’s data shows black-legged tick exposures for both animals and humans in the month of May have averaged 174.3 over the previous three years. For this May, it’s 446.

The website also shows there have been 1,747 visits to a health-care professional for suspected high-risk tick bites in humans over the last 12 months.

Click to play video: 'Preparing for tick season'
Preparing for tick season

A tick usually needs to be attached for at least 24 hours before it can transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. The province asks anyone who develops symptoms such as a rash, fever, fatigue or flu-like illness after a bite to contact a health-care provider.

— with files from Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla and Prisha Dev

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices