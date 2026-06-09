Stellantis recalls more than 1 million Jeep vehicles, cites fire hazard

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Global automaker Stellantis has recalled more than 1.3 million Jeep SUVs and trucks worldwide over fire concerns, urging owners to park outside and away from structures or other vehicles until ‌a fix is completed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing released on Tuesday, the recall surrounds 2021-25 models of Jeep Wrangler and Jeep ⁠Gladiator trucks.

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The filing says the “electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and cause a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked with the ignition in the ‘Off’ position.”

As a result, drivers have been advised to “park outside and away from structures, until their vehicle is repaired.”

Stellantis said the recall impacts nearly 1.08 million vehicles ‌in the United States, 106,000 in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico and about 125,000 in other markets around the world.

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Stellantis also said it is aiming to have a ​fix for the issue no ⁠later than July.

The recall states it has received reports of one potential injury tied to the issue, but no crashes or fatalities.